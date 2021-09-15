Mommy Minute: Lithium batteries pose risk to young children

More than 3,000 children swallow a button battery every year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The small round lithium batteries are found in tv remotes, thermometers, and some toys.

In Colorado, one mom saw her one-year-old swallow the battery of a tv remote. She immediately rushed him to the emergency room, where minutes later the boy had to be rushed for life-saving procedures.

The danger is that the battery can get stuck in the esophagus.

If the battery gets stuck, doctors need to push the battery down into the stomach and surgery can be done to retrieve the battery. The battery can also burn a hole through the esophagus into the wind pipe if it gets stuck. If that happens, doctors need to repair the esophagus. That can lead to multiple surgeries and months of recovery.

Parent are reminded to keep any devices with small batteries in a safe place, far from the reach of children.

For more information about the dangers of lithium batteries from the American Academy of Pediatrics, click here.