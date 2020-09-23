Mommy Minute: New book helps children tackle the issues of diversity and inclusion

A children’s book author with Midstate ties released her second book earlier this month with a message all about diversity and acceptance.

Lindsay Barry grew up in Bloomsburg and worked in Harrisburg for a few years after attending Penn State University. She now lives with her family in suburban Washington, D.C.

Barry wrote a book called The Backpack. It’s about a little girl’s search for the perfect, most beautiful bag possible. She ends up learning a lesson, however, about what’s really important. Barry says the message is especially relevant with today’s current events.

“It doesn’t matter what we look like,” Barry said. “Really what matters is how you treat others. I think one of the most important attributes that we can teach our kids is kindness. It can be so simple, or it can be big, like in the story, inviting someone to sit with you at lunch…which we all probably experienced is a big deal in school.”

The Backpack is available for purchase now.