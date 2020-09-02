Mommy Minute: Poison ivy prevention and treatment tips

With so many families spending the summer outdoors, there was a big jump in poison ivy cases in kids. Because of that, CVS MinuteClinics are reminding parents of the five steps to take if your child comes into contact with poison ivy, poison oak or poison sumac.

First, remove clothing immediately because the plant’s oils can penetrate fabric.

Rinse exposed areas with rubbing alcohol or a degreasing soap, such as dishwashing liquid.

Monitor for rash symptoms, which can develop anywhere from four hours to four days later.

If your child develops a rash, cold, wet compresses are helpful, in addition to calamine lotion and oatmeal baths.

You should see a doctor if the rash is spreading and over-the-counter options aren’t helping. You should also seek medical treatment if there’s continued swelling, blisters that ooze or your child develops a fever.