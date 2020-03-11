Mommy Minute: Program allows new parents to bring their babies to work

Angeline Evans returned to work three months after her daughter, Celia, was born.

Because of a unique program at JPL Marketing and its sister company, d’Vinci Interactive, she didn’t have to leave Celia’s side.

“They change so much in he first year, I really didn’t want to miss out of any of those first moments,” Evans said. “It’s really nice to spend that extra time with her.”

Evans can keep Celia with her in her office, and even in business meetings, until she is six months old.

“It just kind of changes the order of my day…that’s all,” Evans said.

“It’s just a great way to help those new parents transition at a really difficult time,” said Traci Gallagher, human resources manager.

Gallagher said the program has been around for about 10 years and has been extremely successful. They’ve found that people like having babies around the office.

“It kind of has become the norm around here,” Gallagher said. “We’ve been able to work with the moms, finding them spaces they can take their babies to if they are getting a little fussy.”

Gallagher knows how important the program is because she’s used it twice.

“Both of my kids sat up for their first time here,” Gallagher said. “They become part of the family, so now everybody here knows my kids.”

In addition to being good for families, it’s also good for business. This program not only helps JPL and d’Vinci recruit potential employees; it helps them keep them.

“Some of these moms and dads may not have decided to come back to the workplace, or at all, and because we had this program we were able to keep them and retain them,” Gallagher said.

Evans is grateful that she didn’t have to choose between her job and her beautiful baby girl.

“It makes you even more motivated to do work because you’re just so glad you get to have her with you and that you don’t want to lose this opportunity,”

Evans said.

In addition to this program, new parents at JPL also get a party, some extra time off and some cash. In ten years, they’ve had 15 employees bring their babies to work, including one new father.

JPL is a leading creative marketing agency that provides strategic marketing, internal communications, media production and web development to regional, national and global brands. d’Vinci Interactive specializes in the design and development of custom learning solutions for corporate, educational, and government markets.

JPL is the parent company of d’Vinci Interactive, which includes team members in Harrisburg and also in Hagerstown, Maryland.