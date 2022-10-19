The Hershey Gardens is celebrating Halloween with something all new this year. They’re replacing their popular Pumpkin Glow with Pumpkin Palooza. It will take place the next two weekends.

The change was made because attendance for the Pumpkin Glow was so strong, they wanted to expand the hours and give families a chance for all-day activities at the Gardens. People can experience a 14-foot pumpkin tree, mosiacs made using mini pumpkins and impressive artwork on pumpkins painted by students from the Milton Hershey School and Hershey High School. They can also interact with a variety of animals.

“They’ll get to meet and greet a wide variety of critters,” said Rebecca Lawrence, manager of education and public programs at Hershey Gardnens. “We have geckos and snakes and tarantulas and of course we’ve got the butterflies as well. But we’ll have a special feature in the creepy creatures gallery, can you handle it, kind of challenging those of us who might be afraid to hold a cockroach or hold a tarantula.”

Pumpkin Palooza is included in a general admission ticket and members get in free. Hershey Gardens participates in the Museums for All program, meaning if you show an EBT card, your family gets in free of charge.

“It includes Pumpkin Palooza, so if they show their SNAP EBT card the family unit gets in complimentary, so it’s a wonderful way of making sure it’s Museums for All, Hershey Gardens for all so everyone can participate in the experiences,” Lawrence said.

Kids will also get a bag of Hershey’s candy.

Pumpkin Palooza runs the next two weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, click here.

Hershey Gardens is an operating division of The M.S. Hershey Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.



