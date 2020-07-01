Mommy Minute: Quarantine fatigue has physical, emotional symptoms in children

Your family might be experiencing quarantine fatigue by now. It’s a real thing that affects adults and kids, both physically and emotionally.

UPMC Pinnacle child psychologist Dr. Melissa Brown says she’s seeing more anxiety in patients right now. She said she’s seen kids who are rundown and exhausted because of the stress of the pandemic. They’re missing their routines, their friends, their sports teams and more. In some cases, they’re disappointed their summer vacation was canceled. Add to that uncertainty about what school will look like in the fall and you have the perfect storm for some anxious moments.

“It’s just very volatile right now,” Brown said.

There is also anxiety about the so-called “return to normal.” How much do we do as a family? Do we take that vacation? Do we eat at a restaurant?

Dr. Brown suggests talking about your family’s rules openly and give them a voice at the table, even if you’re clear that their input might not necessarily change the outcome.

She said it’s important to check in with your child right now. Although Coronavirus isn’t new to them anymore, what they’re feeling at this particular point in time might be. She recommends and open dialogue as much as possible.