Mommy Minute: Quick and healthy breakfast ideas as kids head back to school

It’s no secret that mornings can be stressful for families once school is back in session. Often times, a healthy breakfast isn’t an option because of the rush.

Kara Shifler Bowers is a registered dietician with Penn State Pro-Wellness. She says parents should always strive to include three things in each breakfast; a healthy fat like avocado or nut butter, protein like and egg or milk, and a healthy carb such as fruit, whole grain cereal or whole grain toast.

Bowers shared three quick recipes families can make in the morning or even the night before. She suggests having kids help to prep a smoothie with milk, chocolate protein powder, almond butter and a banana. She also likes avocado toast with a microwaved egg and salsa. Overnight oats are another idea with apples, raisins, cinnamon, almond butter and milk.

To access her recipes, visit http://prowellness.vmhost.psu.edu/healthy-on-the-go-breakfasts

When it comes to pre-packaged food option, Bowers says there are good choices out there but parents need to be mindful that kids are still getting the good fat, good carb and protein.

She likes Raisin Bran or Grape Nuts cereal and suggests pairing it with a spoonful of peanut butter. RX Bars are also a great, quick option. Greek yogurt can also be fast and filling, especially when you add granola to it.

When it comes to cereals, Bowers says the key is to eliminate temptation.

“I would completely rid your house of the sugary cereals because if they’re there, it’s going to be really easy to choose Froot Loops over Raisin Bran,” Bowers said. “I would just eliminate that option altogether so they’re set up with a lot of healthy options and they have control to choose and parents have peace of mind that they’re choosing a good option.”