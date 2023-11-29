If your holiday shopping list includes toys, you’ll want to make sure they’re safe, especially if you’re buying them secondhand.

“Parents need to know the most important thing is to buy an age appropriate toy,” said Patty Davis, spokesperson for the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “Toys are marked with the ages they’re appropriate for. So that’s what you want to look for primarily.”

Davis says you should use extreme caution when buys toying on Facebook Marketplace or any type of online or in-person yard sale. She says they often see recalled products being resold. To check the item you’re purchasing, you can visit the CPSC website.

You’ll also want to make sure you’re buying from a reputable retailer so that if something goes wrong, you’ll have some form of recourse.

The biggest risk with young kids is choking, according to Davis.

“Our new toy report shows it was small parts that caused 11 deaths for younger children.” she said. “So don’t buy a toy with smaller parts for a child younger than three. If you do buy them for your older child and have younger kids in the house, keep those away from the kids. And don’t buy water beads. Water beads are popular but can be deadly for kids.”

If you’re giving a new scooter or bike this year, make sure to give the safety accessories that should go along with it, like a helmet, knee pads or elbow pads. And always make sure children are supervised.