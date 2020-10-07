Mommy Minute: Study find 1 in 3 kids struggle to find reliable Internet connection

A new poll is highlighting some very real concerns about the sustainability of remote learning.

The study from Harvard, NPR and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation finds that one in three households with children either do not have a high-speed Internet connection at home or report serious problems with their Internet connection to do schoolwork.

What’s more; the study found that this issue is hitting minority families especially hard.

“Black and Latino children in particular are struggling and Native American children, more than half of them do not have access to reliable Internet,” said Jennifer Ng’Andu, managing director of Healthy Children and Families for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “What that means is before children even log into school they’re already experiencing barriers to learning and what would help them make the most of their learning experiences.”

Ng’Andu says families should reach out to their school leaders if they are struggling to find a reliable Internet connection.