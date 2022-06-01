Summer camp season is officially here and for many kids, after two years of COVID-related closures, this might be their first camp experience.

The CVS MinuteClinic breaks down what parents need to know to keep their kids healthy and safe.

First, it’s expected be another severe tick season in Pennsylvania. Local CVS MinuteClinic Nurse Practitioner Lori Rice suggests applying an insect repellent, preferably one containing DEET.

“If campers can wear high cut socks, that can prevent the ticks as well as even poison ivy while they’re hiking,” Rice said.

Also a concern is sun protection. Rice says to look for products that have broad spectrum protection and are at least SPF 30. You also should make sure kids know how and when to reapply.

“If it is a younger child, I would make sure I was communicating with the counselors, the staff and make sure they say ‘hey it’s noon, everybody reapply,’ because they’re going to need that reminder,” she said.

Campers also need to pack plenty of water for hot summer days.

“Typically we recommend 32 to 68 ounces of water for a camper,” Rice said. “That depends on age, weight and camping activities.”

Parents should also make sure their child has the appropriate shoes for hiking or water activities.

“We typically have a lot of rolled ankles as a result of shoes not being tied tightly or you’re wearing flip flops while hiking,” Rice noted.

A pre-camp physical is also recommended, and sometimes required, to ensure kids are healthy before they head out.

“We look at their ears, eyes, mouth, listen to their heart and lungs…make sure their strength is good,” Rice said.

During a visit, they can also make sure your child is up-to-date on their scheduled vaccines.

For more information, or to book a physical at a local CVS MinuteClinic, click here.