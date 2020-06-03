Mommy Minute: Summer reading celebration features guests sharing stories over Zoom

The 500 Men and Women Reading groups are teaming up wit the American Literacy Corporation to make sure kids don’t stop reading during summer break.

The Great Summer Reading Kick-off begins this Saturday morning with a live, virtul three-hour event. Similar to the 500 Men and Women Reading events in schools, members of the community will read to local kids. But due to Coronavirus restrictions, this reading will take place via Zoom.

Among the readers is former GMA anchor Ron Claiborne, Superreader Floyd Stokes and Ali Lanyon and Valerie Pritchett from abc27.

Various levels of books will be reading, including picture and chapter books. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will last through 1 p.m.

Through July, readers will log on and read to kids every Wednesday and Saturday at 11 a.m. You can find links to the Zoom readings and Facebook live events by clicking here.

Stokes says reading over the summer stimulates your child’s mind, relaxes them, expands their vocabulary and helps build critical thinking skills.

“It’s important to read, not only during the school year, but summertime is really the perfect time to find those books your kid loves to read and buy those books and read with them in the summer,” he said.

Children are invited to join the kickoff reading event anytime betwee 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.