“Baby boy and baby girl footprints in pastel blue and pastel pink, isolated on white background.”

In 2022, the teen birth rate had a three percent decline from 2021, marking a record low since 1991.

The report, from the CDC’s Center for Health Statistics, showed the birth rate among 15 to 19-year-olds in 2022 was 13.5 per 1,000 females.

Health officials say educating teens and young people about safe sex can help continue that trend.

Parents should talk to their teens about sex. Frank conversations usually lead to frequent use of birth control, healthy romantic relationships, and less frequent sex for teens.

Teens should also talk to their healthcare provider, especially if they are considering having sex. Health care providers can help teens pick the best birth control options. Health officials add there’s no “right” type of birth control; different options might work better for different people.

It is also crucial teens stay informed about sexual safety so they can prevent both pregnancy and sexually-transmitted diseases. Regardless of what birth control you are on, make sure a condom is also used to prevent STD’s.

Many clinics offer free or inexpensive counseling and reproductive health services for teens. These sessions are entirely confidential, meaning that your information cannot be shared with anyone unless you are at harm.

For more information, click here.