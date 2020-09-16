Mommy Minute: Tips to help ease weeknight meal stress

With kids back to a school schedule and some activities resuming, chances are your family is busier than they have been in months. That can often lead to added stress at meal time.

Giant is offering some help in the form of meals that you can cook in a bag. There’s no prep work and virtually no clean-up. They’re offering the meals in three different protein options; poultry, pork and seafood. The meals, depending on which one you select, serve between two and eight people. You can find the items in the fresh meat section.

Nutritionists at Giant are available to give you ideas for quick, healthy meals that are kid-approved. Many of the meals can be made with shelf-stable or frozen ingredients, so they will last for a longer period of time and be available in a pinch.

Here is the easy soup recipe featured on Daybreak:

Blender Pepper Tomato Soup:

Ingredients:

½ 16 oz. bag frozen GIANT Mixed Pepper Strips

½ cup frozen GIANT Chopped Onions

1, 14.5 oz can GIANT Whole Peeled Tomatoes, No Salt Added

1 tablespoon McCormick One Sheet Pan Chicken Parmesan Seasoning Mix

1 teaspoon honey

Directions:

Blend peppers, onions, and tomatoes in a blender until smooth.

Pour mixture into pot, add seasoning and honey. Heat until simmering.