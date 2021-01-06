Mommy Minute: Virtual Pa. Farm Show kicks off Saturday

This year the Pa. Farm Show will look very different. The show will still go on, albeit virtually.

It will celebrate the agriculture industry that employs nearly half a million people and contributes $185 billion dollars to the state’s economy every year.

From the safety of your own home, you can watch the National Anthem be sung every morning, listen to a bedtime story in the evening and browse virtual vendors. There will be live cameras at the duckling pond and beehive in addition to kids cooking demonstrations that you can follow along with at home.

The Calving Corner will also still take place, although the cows will remain at their home farms. The Calving Corner will live stream from a farm in Lancaster County next Tuesday and they are still partnering with Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts for STEM experiments.

Organizers hope families will participate with enthusiasm.

“Farm Show is a great opportunity to meet the people who run the farms and talk with them up close and personal,” said Shannon Powers of the Pa. Department of Agriculture. “But in this case, you’ll actually get to go to their farm and see what they do on an everyday basis, whether it’s a dairy farm, a veteran-run farm…some vegetable farms. In different parts of Pa. you’ll see what their daily life looks life and the work they put into bringing your food to you.”

To learn more and view the daily virtual schedules, click here.

And of course it wouldn’t be a Pa. Farm Show without mentioning the milkshakes. The Pa. Dairymen’s Association will offer its sweet treats at select area Karns Food Stores this week through its Milkshakes on the Moove program. On Friday, a pop-up event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mechanicsburg location on the Carlisle Pike. On Saturday, they will be at the Harrisburg location on Allentown Blvd. between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Sunday, you can find them at the Karns on Spring Rd. in Carlisle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.