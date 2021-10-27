Mommy Minute: Watch local kids compete in Healthy Kids Running Series “Challenger” division

The Healthy Kids Running Series in Enola opened up a “Challenger” division for the first time this year. The goal was to give kids with a physical disability the chance to compete.

The idea was inspired by mom Amanda Brown, whose daughter Elyse has a rare genetic disease, and Elyse’s physical therapist, Emily Hoffman. The two women are co-coordinators of the race series.

Dozens of families seized the opportunity to race in the month of October.

To watch them compete for the very first time, watch the video above.

To learn more about Healthy Kids Running Series, click here.

To see professional photos of the “Challenger” race by Erinn Blasco, click here.

More: Mommy Minute: Local chapter of Healthy Kids Running Series starts “Challenger” division | ABC27