Mommy Minute: WellSpan York Hospital offering free massages before, during and after delivery

Samantha Bortner was admitted to WellSpan York Hospital before the birth of her son so that doctors could monitor her blood pressure.

“This is a stressful time,” Bortner said from her hospital bed.

To help combat that stress, she received a free bedside pre-natal massage. It’s a service that WellSpan began offering at the hospital over the summer.

“I’m loving it,” Bortner said while receiving the service.

The idea was born after feedback from patients.

“A lot of the patients were saying that they would like to have massages in the hospital, so we’re responding to that need or want,” said Kim Haga, WellSpan Mind/Body Health massage therapist.

Before delivery, during labor and even after baby is born, moms can get 15 minutes of special quiet time to focus on themselves and their health.

“I feel like it gets them into a state of mind where they’re relaxed and they’re the best version of themselves,” Haga said. “Especially the new mommies after they’ve given birth…they can be present for their babies.”

In addition to relaxation, the massages can decrease pain and increase circulation.

“They have been loving it,” Haga said. “I’ve actually had people say it was worth giving birth just to get the massage here…I’m not even making this up.”

Bortner was sold almost instantly.

“During delivery and these times we have a lot of contractions and cramping and pain…so this is nice to take that time to relax,” Bortner said.

The hospital says the massages actually help reduce the need for some pain medication and reduce stress in a more natural way.

Since our interview with Bortner, she delivered a healthy baby boy named Levi.