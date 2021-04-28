Mommy Minute: What do kids want to know about the Coronavirus vaccine?

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

“My question is when are kids gonna get vaccinated,” Brady asked.

“Hello, my name is Ellie and I was wondering if the vaccine for kids would be soon,” asked Ellie.

“Kids that are 12 to 15 may be able to get the vaccine soon and we’re hopeful that by the end of 2021 kids as young as six months might be eligible as well,” answered Dr. Shedlock of Penn State Health.

“How old do you have to be to get the Coronavirus shot,” asked Lucy.

“Right now it’s 16,” Shedlock said “You have to be at least 16 to get the vaccine. But hopefully soon maybe as young as 12 year olds can get the vaccine.”

“Should kids get the Coronavirus vaccine,” Kate wondered.

“I think that they should when they’re eligible to and that is based on the fact that it will only be approved for their age if its shown to be safe and effective in the trials that have been done,” Shedlock said.

“Should I still be wearing masks after I get the vaccine,” asked Emme.

“So right now we are asking everyone when they’re in public places to wear a mask even if you have been vaccinated, and that policy may change as all the policies have changed depending on what the research has been over time,” Shedlock said.

“Are we going to need the vaccine next year to go to school,” Elias asked.

“I don’t think it will be a requirement for the school systems, at least not initially,” Shedlock answered. “I don’t know what the plans are for the future. and so time will tell.”