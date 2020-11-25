Mommy Minute: Which toys will be hot on Black Friday?

This year Black Friday deals may look different. But as with any year, there are some toys that are so popular they will undoubtedly fly off the shelves.

According to The Toy Insider, parents of younger kids will be looking for Cry Babies Goodnight Coney. She’s soft to the touch and perfect to cuddle. Kids can help to soothe her by giving her a pacifier. She also plays 10 minutes of a lullaby when you press her tummy and she is known to help put children to sleep.

Parents of toddlers are interested in the Speak and Learn Puppy from LeapFrog. As a toddler learns to talk, the interactive dog repeats what they say and asks questions to keep the conversation going.

For ages three and up, the PJ Masks Die-Cast Playset is at the top of many wishlists. You can race Gecko and Night Ninja and it’s also compatible with all PJ Masks die-cast cars.

For kids ages eight and up, the Beyblade Cross Collision Battle Set propels tops through the rails and into the battle ring for an intense head-to-head clash.

Ali Mierzejewski of The Toy Insider said you’ll want to start shopping as early as possible this year.

“Especially this year with online shopping, with shipping times this season, you want to make sure to pick up all the toys and these great deals as soon as you see them so that they get to you in time and that you don’t have any stress around your holiday,” Mierzejewski said.

To find out which retailers are offering the best prices on certain boys, you can click here.

