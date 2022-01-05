Mommy Minute: ZooAmerica offers free admission to kids 8 and under on weekends in January

Hersheypark is closed for the season, but ZooAmerica is still open daily. And in January, they’re offering a big promotion.

Each Saturday and Sunday in January, kids eight and under can get free admission to the zoo.

Each weekend will also feature special themes. This upcoming weeked is “Weathering the Winter,” where kids can learn how animals survive this time of year. January 15 and 16 the theme is “Bone Apetit,” where kids will learn all about what animals eat. On the 22 and 23, it’s “Camo, Quills and Climbing,” which is all about how animals defend themselves. And the final weekend will be “Zookeeper Day,” teaching kids about the different jobs available at the zoo.

The winter is a great time to visit ZooAmerica, since many of the animals feel right at home in the cold.

“This is a great time because all of our animals that can be outside are outside year round, but in the winter they’re a lot more active,” said Education Specialist Alicia Synder. “So the wolves…the lynx, the bears, the snowy owls; they all love snow, they love the cold.”

ZooAmerica says you can bring snacks into the zoo since their snack bar is closed. They just ask that you don’t share with the animals.

For more information about ZooAmerica and the Discovery Weekends, click here.

