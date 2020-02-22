More than 12 people displaced after fire in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a dozen people won’t be able to return to their homes after a 3-alarm fire.

Fire crews were called to East Philadelphia Street near State Street and Ridge Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire damaged several homes displacing 10 adults and three children.

Some people were inside of the homes when the fire started but everyone made it out safely, said Chief Deardorff.

The fire caused at least $500, 000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.