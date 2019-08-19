More than 1,500 people honor Buchanan Valley firefighter at funeral

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 1,500 people honored Buchanan Valley Assistant Fire Chief Walter Wagaman at his funeral Sunday.

“He’s one of the most dedicated individuals I know…to his fire department, to his community, and it’s hard to fill that gap that’s going to be left with the loss of him,” said Chambersburg Fire Chief Dustin Ulrich.

Fire trucks from across the region lined the parking lot at Gettysburg High School.

“He was a very humble man,” said Timonthy Baldwin, the president of the Buchanan Valley Fire Department, who knew Wagaman for more than 20 years. “He didn’t do it for attention. He didn’t do any of this for recognition. He did it because he loved people and loved helping his community.”

The 46-year-old died from injuries after he was thrown from a fire truck while responding to a call.

Wagaman was with the department for 32 years. He started as a junior firefighter when he was just 14-years-old.

Friends say the dad and grandfather didn’t only serve while working. He loved to volunteer.

“Singing and dancing while cooking…he’s tapping the tongs while singing along, just having fun, dancing at the grill. That’s who Walt was. He made everything fun,” said Baldwin.

Fellow firefighters say Wagaman had many titles. He was a dad, a leader, a prankster, but most importantly, a hero.

“To be able to rely on him and joke around with him,” said Urlich. “If you were having a bad day, he would definitely be able to make it brighter.”

Wagaman’s name has been added to his department’s fire trucks.

His family is now forever connected with the Buchanan Valley firefighters.

“That brotherhood’s what gets you through,” said Baldwin.

Loved ones ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Buchanan Valley Fire Department.