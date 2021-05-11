Motorcyclist killed near Pa. State Capitol, police investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead early Sunday morning in the area of North Front and State Streets in Harrisburg according to police.

Soon after arrival, officers located a single motorcycle that was involved in the accident, along with the sole operator/occupant of the motorcycle, who was later declared deceased at the scene.

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the incident.

It was not immediately known whether other parties were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900, and ask to speak to a member of the Traffic Safety Unit. Information can also be submitted online by clicking here.