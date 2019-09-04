Mount Holly Springs woman causes disturbance at a Carlisle Hospital

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a disturbance call at UPMC Carlisle Hospital, Sunday.

Police said when they arrived on scene, Rachel Lander, 29, of Mount Holly Springs, was seen yelling at hospital staff and punching a paper towel dispenser.

A victim approached Lander and she threw a glove at him and ran toward him attempting to strike him, police say.

The victim reportedly gained control of Lander to put her under arrest, and while she was handcuffed she charged another victim.

Police say Lander kicked both victims and threatened to kill one of them.

Lander was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.