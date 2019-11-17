Mount Wilson Road closed after car hits utility pole

Breaking News
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon County dispatchers say a car crashed into a utility pole on the 1400 block of Mount Wilson Road in South Londonderry Township. 

South Londonderry Township Police Department says the pole was knocked over and a cattle fence was destroyed.

Dispatchers say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and they expect that part of the road to be closed overnight. 

Police say Mount Wilson Road is closed at Mine Road and at South Forge Road. They are encouraging drivers to use other routes.

No one was transported to the hospital, according to dispatchers.

