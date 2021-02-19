Multiple overnight crashes on Rt. 222 leads to long night for Ephrata first responders

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on southbound Rt. 222 near the Rt. 322 overpass Thursday evening, according to Ephrata Police.

Officers watched as a large box truck collided with another vehicle on the northbound side of Rt. 222 in the same area as they were handling the jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Officers were responding to get to the southbound lanes when another tractor-trailer lost control on the road due to the ice and collided with the rear end of a pickup truck that had slowed down for the prior two accidents.

Police were working to stop southbound traffic and a third tractor-trailer that was fully loaded with a car carrier wasn’t able to slow down for the slowing traffic and resorted to driving off the left side of the southbound lanes and into the center median.

Between the four accidents, Ephrata Police didn’t receive any reports of injuries. The southbound route was closed for about three hours between the Denver and Ephrata exits to clear the multiple scenes.