N.C. man charged with murder Manheim mother of 6 in I-95 road rage shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Police in North Carolina have arrested a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of woman on I-95 as a result of road rage.

Booking photo of Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton who is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

On Thursday around 12:38 a.m., deputies arrested Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, North Carolina. He was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Julie Eberly’s life was senselessly taken away when she was traveling with her husband, Ryan Eberly, just outside of Lumberton on March 25.

Floyd shot into the Eberly’s car after as it came too close to his while trying to merge into a lane, authorities said. Julie Eberly was severely injured and later died from her wounds. Ryan Eberly was not injured.

The Elberlys were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their seventh anniversary, according to a statement released by their family.

“The arrest of Floyd is the direct result of law enforcement agencies and the community working together,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “The surveillance footage provided to investigators by dozens of cooperating businesses and residents were critical elements in the tracking of Floyd’s path in Cumberland County prior to the shooting and throughout Lumberton and beyond after the shooting. Regardless of the circumstances, no one deserved to be murdered while traveling our nations highways. I am proud of the investigative work put forth by the law enforcement agencies that came together as one to bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

Floyd was processed and placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond with a first appearance hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.

A GoFundMe page has been created to establish the Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation, at the urging of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office because of the hundreds of emails from residents wanting to know how to help. The money will be used to make donations to charities in Julie’s honor.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org