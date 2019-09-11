National Preparedness Month championed outside Capitol building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Outside the Capitol building Wednesday, a dozen state agencies and local groups shared information about emergency preparedness for National Preparedness Month.

People spun Ready PA’s “Wheel of Misfortune” to learn about common issues in Pennsylvania and ways to safely respond to them.

The theme of this year’s month is “Prepared, Not scared.”

The goal is to inform people not only being prepared at home, but in places they work, shop, worship, and do business.

Harrisburg firefighters say sharing reminders about even the simplest of things can save lives.

“Sleeping with your bedroom door closed at night can buy you some time if there would be a fire in your house,” said Harrisburg Firefighter Kyle Paul. “The fire would stay in the hallway and would give you some time to get out your window or give the firefighters some time to get in the window and get you out.”

The departments of Aging, Banking, General Services, Health, Insurance, and Transportation were among those on hand answering questions.