National Weather Service issues a flood warning for Swatara Creek in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Weather Service in State College, Pa. has issued a flood warning for Swatara Creek above Middletown in Dauphin County.

According to the weather service, the current stage level at Swatara Creek was at 9.1 feet. The body of water reaches the flood stage at 11 feet.

Although the forecast shows mild flood conditions, Swatara Creek is expected to rise to flood level Friday afternoon and reach 14 feet by Saturday morning.

As stated by the weather service warning, “minor overbank flooding begins near the Vine Street Bridge downstream to the Susquehanna River[…]At 12.0 feet, both banks overflow upstream of the Vine Street Bridge and several basements are affected.”

From 11:15 a.m. on Friday morning until further notice, residents and drivers in the area should proceed with caution.