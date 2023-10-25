YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – October is National Women’s Small Business Month, and abc27 Daybreak found one in the Midstate, owned and operated all by women!

The Wild Batch Bistro located in Wrightsville, York County offers homemade, fresh items daily.

Owner Gerrianne Currey and her team produce 15 new treats every week!

“We thrive on diversity and explore that through creation and flavor exploration in our bakery, coffee, and food selections,” said Currey.

From macaroons, bagels, staples, and weekly features there is something for everyone.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“With our fast pace and our mindset, we are really inspired to create pastries, come up with new ideas and I really encourage my team by saying ‘what do YOU want to make this week?'” said Currey.

The Wild Batch Bistro is open on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Wednesday-Saturday from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM.