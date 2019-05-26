National

8 people shot during a large party in Chesapeake

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 07:21 AM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 11:47 AM EDT

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police say at least eight people were shot at a large party on May 27th.

The party was off of Airline Boulevard and Holly Cove Drive and officers say they were called just before 10 p.m. because of reports of people refusing to move with cars and traffic congestion. 

While the police were heading to that location, emergency dispatchers notified them about gunshots being heard in that same area. 

Officers say they are working on getting more details on how many in total victims there were and their injuries. 

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital spokesperson says there are eight gunshot victims, all male, and their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Police say that victims were transported to multiple local hospitals in the area. 

They say tipsters could receive a cash award if their information leads to an arrest.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Restaurant Report: Mildew, mold, cat food
Restaurant Report: Mildew, mold, cat food

Restaurant Report: Mildew, mold, cat food

Restaurant Report /

Trending Stories

Latest Local