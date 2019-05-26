8 people shot during a large party in Chesapeake

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police say at least eight people were shot at a large party on May 27th.

The party was off of Airline Boulevard and Holly Cove Drive and officers say they were called just before 10 p.m. because of reports of people refusing to move with cars and traffic congestion.

While the police were heading to that location, emergency dispatchers notified them about gunshots being heard in that same area.

Officers say they are working on getting more details on how many in total victims there were and their injuries.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital spokesperson says there are eight gunshot victims, all male, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say that victims were transported to multiple local hospitals in the area.

They say tipsters could receive a cash award if their information leads to an arrest.

