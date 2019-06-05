Authorities seek hit-run driver who struck Florida trooper Video

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WHTM) - Police in Florida are looking for a hit-and-run driver who was caught on camera while striking a state trooper.

The Florida Highway Patrol released surveillance video that shows Trooper Arsenio Caballero being hit by a white BMW 6 Series in Hollywood during a traffic stop along Florida's Turnpike on May 25.

The video shows another trooper speaking to the driver of the BMW just before Caballero crosses the street in front of the car. The driver then takes off, striking Caballero and fleeing the scene.

Caballero is seen in the video flipping over the hood of the car as the other trooper runs to his aid. He was treated at a hospital for cuts to his head.

Authorities said the car was later found abandoned, but the driver has not been located.