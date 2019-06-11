Build-A-Bear 'pay your age' returns with limits

ST. LOUIS (WHTM) -- Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has announced the return of its popular Pay Your Age event, but limits have been put in place.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stores across the United States were forced to turn away customers after a massive response to last year's event.

Pay Your Age will be a ticketed event this year. Shoppers must be a Bonus Club member and complete a new birthday profile on Build-A-Bear's website. They will then be prompted to enter to win a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of about 200,000 tickets.

The deadline to enter the sweepstakes is midnight Sunday, June 16.

People who receive a ticket will be able to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two redemption periods in the week of June 24 through June 28 and get one stuffed toy per child present. There is a limit of two bears per ticket.

For children up to 23 months old, the cost per bear will be $1. Everyone else pays their age in dollars with a max of $29. Certain items are excluded.