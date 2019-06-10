National

Burger King to Florida workers: Mopping tabletops is not OK

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:01 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:01 AM EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Burger King is retraining workers in a Florida franchise after an employee was caught on video cleaning a table with a floor mop.

Disgusted customer Katie Duran shared her video with News4Jax, complaining that she had just eaten on the same table.

A Friday apology from the fast food chain condemns the employee's actions as unacceptable.

The TV station reports that records show the same Burger King location in Fruit Cove was cited for eight violations in February, including moldy kitchen vents, dirty food freezers and people working without hair nets.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives
Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local