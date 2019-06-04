Charmin: New Forever Roll lasts up to a month

It won't go on forever, but Charmin's new roll of toilet paper will last a pretty long time.

The bathroom tissue brand promises its new Forever Roll will last up to a month.

To entice customers, Charmin is offering free shipping, a money back guarantee, and a stainless steel roll holder as part of the starter kit.

The product comes in Charmin Ultra Soft and is available in two sizes: a multi-user roll that is 12 inches in diameter and a single-user roll that is over eight inches in diameter.

