National

Charmin: New Forever Roll lasts up to a month

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 11:00 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 11:00 AM EDT

It won't go on forever, but Charmin's new roll of toilet paper will last a pretty long time.

The bathroom tissue brand promises its new Forever Roll will last up to a month.

To entice customers, Charmin is offering free shipping, a money back guarantee, and a stainless steel roll holder as part of the starter kit.

The product comes in Charmin Ultra Soft and is available in two sizes: a multi-user roll that is 12 inches in diameter and a single-user roll that is over eight inches in diameter.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings
Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings

Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings

Restaurant Report /

Trending Stories

Latest Local