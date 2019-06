OAK PARK, Mich. (WHTM) - A Michigan man had some unexpected company on a morning jog.

Jared Wein was out for a run in Oak Park on Sunday when three deer came out of nowhere and joined in.

Wein broke out his camera as the deer kept pace with him for about a half mile.

When he stopped, they stopped.

When he turned, they turned.

Wein said the deer were great running mates. He said he's not sure if he's ever run with that much pressure and energy before.