America's most popular vehicle is going electric.

Ford will make an all-electric version of its F-150 pickup truck, the company announced Wednesday at a conference in Detroit.

It didn’t give any details, including when the truck will go on sale.

Ford also plans to build a hybrid version of the F-150.

The F-series trucks have been the best selling vehicle in America for four decades, and account for about a third of Ford's sales.