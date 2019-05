NEW YORK (WHTM) -- The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum hosted a Memorial Day ceremony to honor the nation's fallen heroes.

The event at the aircraft carrier-turned-museum on Manhattan's west side featured the unfurling of a 100-foot American flag, the playing of "Taps", a flyover by Navy jets, and a ceremonial wreath laying.

A former Intrepid crew member, Ed Coyne, took part in the wreath laying. The 95-year-old is a veteran of World War Two.