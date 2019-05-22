Homeless valedictorian earns $3 million in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Tennesee high school student who became homeless during his senior year graduated as valedictorian and was offered $3 million in scholarships.

Tupac Mosley told Memphis television station WHBQ his goal was to receive one million dollars in college scholarships. He said he was shocked after he surpassed that goal and was accepted into more than 40 colleges.

"After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21st of this year," Mosley said. "We went to different homes so far and we were blessed to have For the Kingdom."

For the Kingdom is a nonprofit camp and retreat center that helps urban children and teens in Memphis. Mosley said if he and his family hadn't been allowed to stay there, a college education may have not been an option.

Mosley Memphis teen managed to graduate with a 4.3 GPA. During his valedictorian speech, he thanked his principal and teachers for believing in him.

"Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you're going through, be a mountain that you can't climb," he said.

Mosley says he decided to attend Tennessee State University. He plans to major in electrical engineering.