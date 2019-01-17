LA teachers, district resume negotiations amid strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles teachers and school district officials will return to the bargaining table with hopes of ending a costly and divisive strike in the nation's second-largest school district.



The office of Mayor Eric Garcetti office says both sides have agreed to resume contract negotiation at noon Thursday at City Hall, with the mayor's office facilitating.



But there's now word on whether either side will provide a new offer as the walkout enters its fourth day.



Teachers also plan to keep walking picket lines as they push for higher pay, smaller class sizes and more nurses and counselors. School officials say the money just isn't there and the demands could bankrupt the system.



There have been no talks since negotiations ended last Friday.



Schools remain open, staffed by substitutes, and the district says student attendance is at about one-quarter the usual numbers.

