Man drowns, 3 children rescued on North Carolina coast

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (AP) — A man drowned and three children were rescued from ocean waters on the North Carolina coast where rip current warnings had been posted.

Pine Knoll Shores Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson wrote on the town’s Facebook page that the children were brought to shore with the help of a police officer, a Good Samaritan and emergency personnel. Anderson said the man’s body was found in the water, and he died despite efforts to revive him. She said the family didn’t want his name released.

In 2019, seven people have drowned along North Carolina’s Crystal Coast. A man drowned in the Intracoastal Waterway in Swansboro on Thursday, and another man drowned on Saturday at Southern Shores on the Outer Banks. In April, a man’s body washed ashore at Carolina Beach.