National

Man drowns saving 12-yr-old grandson at Florida beach

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 09:31 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:37 AM EDT

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man drowned trying to rescue his grandson at a Florida beach.

When Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrived at Madeira Beach on Saturday they saw several beachgoers carrying Osman Pehlivanovic out of the water. Witnesses said he was swimming in high surf to try to help his 12-year-old grandson get back to shore when he became unresponsive and sank into the water.

A sergeant and two good Samaritans performed CPR until fire officials arrived. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Others at the scene helped his grandson back to shore. The Tampa Bay Times reports child was not injured.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives
Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local