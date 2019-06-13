National

Medics treat bear cub struck on highway

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (WHTM) -- An emergency services crew in Georgia got quite the surprise when an injured bear cub was dropped off at their station.

Dawson County Emergency Services said the bear cub had been struck by a vehicle.

The crew named the bear Dawson and eventually turned him over to a wildlife rehabilitation organization.

According to the group's Facebook page, one of the rescuers was quoted as saying, "I wish all my patients were this cute and cuddly."

