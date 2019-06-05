Parachutists recreate D-Day jumps 75 years later

The skies are bright and the weather favorable for jumps by close to 200 parachutists over one of the battle sites of the D-Day landings.



Parachutists will be jumping from C-47 transporters in World War II colors and other aircraft, aiming for fields of wild flowers on the outskirts of the town of Carentan. It was one of the early objectives for Allied troops who invaded from the air and sea on June 6, 1944, launching the campaign to free Europe from Nazi occupation.



Among the jumpers Wednesday will be American D-Day veteran Tom Rice, 97. He jumped into Normandy with thousands of other parachutists in 1944, and recalls it as "the worse jump I ever had."



Rice is jumping in tandem with another parachutist and has been training for six months.



Other parachute jumps are planned involving British veterans at Sannerville. They're among multiple events marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.



