Police reveal the 12 victims in the Virginia Beach Shooting

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 09:59 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 10:25 AM EDT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Twelve people were killed in a shooting Friday at a Virginia Beach municipal building. On Saturday, city officials named them, showed their photos, and gave details of their lives during a news conference. Eleven of the twelve were city employees; one was a contractor.
    
The victims are:
    
Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake: A right-of-way agent with more than 4 years in public works.
    
Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach: An engineer with 6 years in public works.
    
Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach: A right-of-way agent with 24 years in public works.
    
Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach: A right-of-way agent with 9 years in public works.
    
Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach: An engineer with 10 years in public utilities.
    
Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk: An engineer with 28 years in public utilities.
    
Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan: An engineer with 11 months in public works.
    
Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach: An account clerk with more than 12 years in public utilities.
    
Joshua A. Hardy of Virginia Beach: An engineering technician with more than 4 years in public utilities.
    
Michelle "Missy" Langer of Virginia Beach: An administrative assistant with 12 years in public utilities.
    
Robert "Bobby" Williams of Chesapeake: Special projects coordinator with 41 years in public utilities.
    
Herbert "Bert" Snelling of Virginia Beach: A contractor who was there to fill a permit.

