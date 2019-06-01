Police reveal the 12 victims in the Virginia Beach Shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Twelve people were killed in a shooting Friday at a Virginia Beach municipal building. On Saturday, city officials named them, showed their photos, and gave details of their lives during a news conference. Eleven of the twelve were city employees; one was a contractor.



The victims are:



Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake: A right-of-way agent with more than 4 years in public works.



Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach: An engineer with 6 years in public works.



Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach: A right-of-way agent with 24 years in public works.



Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach: A right-of-way agent with 9 years in public works.



Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach: An engineer with 10 years in public utilities.



Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk: An engineer with 28 years in public utilities.



Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan: An engineer with 11 months in public works.



Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach: An account clerk with more than 12 years in public utilities.



Joshua A. Hardy of Virginia Beach: An engineering technician with more than 4 years in public utilities.



Michelle "Missy" Langer of Virginia Beach: An administrative assistant with 12 years in public utilities.



Robert "Bobby" Williams of Chesapeake: Special projects coordinator with 41 years in public utilities.



Herbert "Bert" Snelling of Virginia Beach: A contractor who was there to fill a permit.

