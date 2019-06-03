Quest Diagnostics says 11.9 million affected by data breach Video

Nearly 12 million customers of Quest Diagnostics, one of the nation's largest blood testing providers, may have had their personal information compromised in a cyberattack, the company said Monday.

American Medical Collection Agency, a billing collections vendor, told Quest that hackers had access to its system from August 1, 2018, to March 20, 2019, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AMCA first notified Quest of the suspicious activity on its payment page on May 14. The company said certain financial data, social security numbers, and medical information of 11.9 million people were potentially exposed, but not laboratory test results.

"Quest is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of our patients’ personal information. Since learning of the AMCA data security incident, we have suspended sending collection requests to AMCA," Quest said in a news release.

"We are committed to keeping our patients, health care providers, and all relevant parties informed as we learn more."