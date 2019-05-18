Shooting at a Alabama high school graduation party

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

ATMORE, Ala. (WHTM) - A high school graduation party in Atmore, Alabama took a violent turn on the morning of May 18th.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks says One man is dead and eight other people were hurt in a shooting at the old Escambia County Middle School.

Police responded to a call around 2:00 am reporting gunshots being heard in the area.

Police say that when they arrived at the middle school which has now been turned to a community center, there were more 300 people at the scene.

Brooks said that it started with two women fighting and then more people jumped in. One body was found in the cafeteria and 8 others have been reported injured and were escorted by helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Brooks says that no arrests have been made at this time.

This story is still updating at this time.