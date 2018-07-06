Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony assault in Florida

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved • Caption: FILE - In this June 7, 2015, file photo, rapper Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Authorities said officers responded to singer Brown's Los Angeles home early Tuesday, Aug....

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.



A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the sheriff's office in Hillsborough County. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.



The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.



He's currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.