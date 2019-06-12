Sneezing fit blamed for rollover crash caught on camera

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WHTM) - A car crash caught on camera happened when the driver lost control due to an allergy attack, police in Tennessee said.

Security video released by Belle Meade police shows the SUV hit an embankment and overturn Monday.

Nashville television station WKRN reported a group of golfers and construction workers saw the accident and jumped in to save the driver. They pushed the SUV upright just before it started smoking and caught fire.

The driver was not injured.

"I just started sneezing. My allergies were flaring and I started sneezing," the 42-year-old man told WKRN. "It felt like my front right tire went out all of a sudden. It was slamming and it was all a blur, and the next thing I know I was spinning and it was over on its side."