Sully the service dog honors George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON (WHTM) -- Sully, the service dog who aided President George H.W. Bush in the final months of his life, paid tribute to him on Memorial Day.

An Instagram post shows Sully posing next to the National World War II Memorial. The post includes a quote from Bush and a tribute that says, "Always thinking of my best friend and the bravest military in the world who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms."

The yellow Labrador retriever served Bush for six months until he died in November and symbolized devotion by lying next to his flag-draped casket.

It was announced in February that Sully joined Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s dog program to help wounded veterans.