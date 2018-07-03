Thai authorities weigh cave extraction options

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Rescuers make their way down at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai authorities say they are committed to "100 percent safety" when they consider how to extract a youth soccer team from the partially flooded cave where they were found on the 10th day of a desperate search.



Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said Tuesday morning that a navy SEAL team will make the final call on the evacuation method. He said one method being considered is for the group to be coached to swim using special breathing masks.



He said other efforts will continue, such as draining water from the cave and exploring the mountainside for shafts and other entrances to the caverns below.



Experts have said the safest option could be to supply the 12 boys and their coach where they are and wait for the water levels to drop.

